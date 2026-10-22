Golmohammadi appointed Iran’s U23 football team head coach

TEHRAN - Yahya Golmohammadi has officially been appointed head coach of Iran’s U23 national football team following the termination of his contract with Iraqi club Duhok.

Hours after the termination of his contract with the Iraqi side, the Football Federation of Iran announced Golmohammadi’s appointment to lead the U23 national team.

Hossein Abdi was the most recent coach of Iran’s U23 team but stepped down after the team’s group-stage elimination at the Nagoya Asian Games.

Golmohammadi has previously coached several Iranian clubs, including Saba Battery, Zob Ahan and Persepolis.

The 55-year-old coach enjoyed considerable success with Persepolis, winning multiple Persian Gulf Pro League titles and leading the Tehran-based club to the final of the AFC Champions League.

Golmohammadi will now take charge of Iran’s U23 national team as the Team look to strengthen their preparations for upcoming international competitions.