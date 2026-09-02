Persepolis, Esteghlal settled for draw: 2026/27 PGPL

TEHRAN -Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 5 of 2026/27 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi opened the scoring for Persepolis in the 50th minute.

Shortly after, Esteghlal put Persepolis under pressure to draw the match but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

In the hour mark, Jasir Asani leveled the score with a right-footed strike.

Esteghlal and Persepolis sit second and third in the table.