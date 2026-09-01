A derby away from home: Esteghlal and Persepolis face off in Isfahan

TEHRAN - The 107th Tehran derby will break with tradition on Wednesday when Esteghlal and Persepolis meet at Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in a historic clash away from the capital.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm local time, with both sides heading into Matchday 5 with plenty at stake.

The setting is different, but the pressure is familiar. The derby remains one of the biggest games in Iranian football, and this time both teams will have coaches experiencing it from the bench for the first time. Mehdi Tartar, in charge of Persepolis, and Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, leading Esteghlal, have both played in the derby before as footballers, but Wednesday will mark their first experience of the rivalry as head coaches.



*Two teams, different momentum

Persepolis arrive with renewed confidence after a 3-0 victory over Malavan in their most recent league match. They have won three of their first four games, although their only defeat came against Tractor.

Tartar will look to his attacking options, with Ali Alipour among the players capable of making the difference. The experienced forward has already contributed two goals and two assists this season and could be central to Persepolis' hopes of breaking down a disciplined Esteghlal defense.

Esteghlal, meanwhile, remain unbeaten after four league games. They opened the season with a 4-0 win over Mes Shahr-e Babak and also defeated Sepahan and Nassaji before being held to goalless draws by Foolad.

Bakhtiarizadeh has built his side around defensive stability, and keeping that organization against Persepolis' attacking players will be one of the key challenges of the night.



*A derby loaded with history

There is also a remarkable psychological subplot. Esteghlal have not beaten Persepolis in a 90-minute derby since their 1-0 victory in March 2018. Yet two players from that match remain at the clubs: Esteghlal captain Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Persepolis forward Alipour.

Their potential duel could become one of the defining battles of the 107th derby. Cheshmi brings experience and defensive authority, while Alipour represents one of Persepolis' biggest attacking threats.

For Tartar and Bakhtiarizadeh, however, the challenge is bigger than individual battles. A win in Isfahan would be a big boost for either team and give the winner bragging rights in a historic derby.