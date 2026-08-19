Tehran derby to be held in Isfahan

TEHRAN – The first Tehran derby of the 2026/27 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) season will be held at Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, with Esteghlal and Persepolis set to meet in the fifth week of the competition.

The highly anticipated clash will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Esteghlal will be the designated home team for the match, which will see the two Tehran giants face off outside the capital.

The fixture is expected to attract significant attention from football fans across Iran, with both clubs aiming to make a strong start to the new campaign.

The Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium will provide the stage for one of Iranian football’s most prestigious and fiercely contested rivalries.