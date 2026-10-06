Kabul hosting 180-member Iranian private sector trade delegation

TEHRAN- Afghan media reported the arrival of a 180-member trade delegation from Iran’s private sector to participate in the Kabul International Exhibition and discuss expanding exchanges and investment between the two countries.

According to IRNA, a 180-member trade delegation from Iran’s private sector, headed by Mahmoud Siadat, head of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, entered Kabul on Tuesday.

According to this report, members of this large economic delegation are scheduled to attend the “Imam Abu Hanifa” International Exhibition in Kabul and meet with Afghan economic actors to examine ways to expand trade exchanges and opportunities for joint investment between the two countries.

Afghan economic experts consider the meetings between the Tehran and Kabul delegations important for strengthening economic and commercial ties between the two countries, and say these meetings can pave the way for expanding trade cooperation, investment, and transit.

Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an Afghan economic expert, said in this regard that establishing strategic and favorable relations with neighboring countries is of vital importance for Afghanistan.

Referring to the lack of regular transportation and an equipped railway network, he added: The more we use the routes of neighboring countries for exports and imports, the more the costs of transporting goods will decrease.

The exchange of economic delegations between the two countries comes as Tehran and Kabul have set a target of raising the volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion per year.

According to reports, the fifth national and international Imam Abu Hanifa (may God have mercy on him) Exhibition begins on October 7, and runs for one week.

According to reports, traders, investors, and companies from more than 20 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, India, Turkey, Japan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, are participating.

Over the years it has been held, this exhibition has been able to provide a suitable platform in vital sectors such as industry and mining, agriculture and livestock, handicrafts and carpets, telecommunications, banking, and medical equipment for concluding major trade contracts and displaying the economic capabilities of the region.

Development of Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway, focus of Iran-Afghanistan economic diplomacy consultations

The Deputy for Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consulted with the Deputy for Financial and Administrative Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan’s caretaker government on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to IRNA, Hamid Ghanbari, Deputy for Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met on Tuesday with Mohammad Naeem, Deputy for Financial and Administrative Affairs of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of developing and strengthening infrastructure, including the construction of the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway.

MA