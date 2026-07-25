“The Stranger” to go on screen at Tehran cultural center 

TEHRAN- “The Stranger”, a 2025 drama film by French filmmaker François Ozon, will be reviewed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Film critic Kourosh Jahed is set to attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

Based on Albert Camus’s 1942 novella with the same name, “The Stranger,” which recently premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, centers on Meursault, a man whose profound detachment from human emotion serves as both his defining trait and his ultimate downfall. Portrayed by Benjamin Voisin with a chilling, vacant intensity, Meursault navigates a world of sensory experience devoid of sentiment. His life takes a catastrophic turn in French Algeria when he kills an unnamed Arab man—an act of violence that seems as random and meaningless as the heat of the Algiers sun.

Ozon’s adaptation leans heavily into the absurd, focusing on the irony of Meursault’s subsequent trial. In a scathing critique of social hypocrisy, the legal system judges Meursault not for the crime of murder, but for his failure to weep at his mother's funeral. By shifting the focus from the act to the character, Ozon highlights the clash between an honest, indifferent man and a society that demands performative grief.

The production, filmed on location in Morocco in early 2025, is a triumph of atmosphere. With a supporting cast featuring the veteran Denis Lavant and Pierre Lottin, the film creates a suffocating environment that mirrors the protagonist's psychological isolation.

Critically, “The Stranger” has been met with near-universal acclaim. On the Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts an 89 percent positive rating, while Metacritic signals universal acclaim with a score of 84.

The film swept the Lumière Awards, taking home Best Film and Best Actor for Voisin. The momentum continued at the 51st César Awards, where Pierre Lottin was honored as Best Supporting Actor.

By revisiting Camus’s masterpiece, François Ozon has delivered more than just a period piece; he has crafted a mirror reflecting the modern struggle for meaning in an indifferent universe. “The Stranger” is a stark reminder that the most terrifying thing in the world is not a crime, but the silence that follows it.

SAB/

