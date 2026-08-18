15th International 100-Second Film Festival to organize specialized workshops in 9 countries

TEHRAN – The 15th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival will organize a series of specialized international workshops across nine countries, aimed at advancing media literacy, filmmaking, and explaining new narratives.

The specialized cinema and media workshops will be held with the goal of empowering artists and building international networks. Designed around the transfer of technical expertise and the theoretical foundations of modern storytelling, this educational initiative has created a platform for synergy among filmmakers and art-focused bloggers, Honaronline reported.

In the intensive segment of the project, 40 filmmakers and bloggers of diverse nationalities will take part. The course curriculum, developed under the guidance of Mohsen Saberi, Sajjad Soleimannejad, and Hossein Naghavi, centers on modern documentary filmmaking, ideation in short films, and the application of artificial intelligence in cinema, to convey new standards of content production to the participants.

The project’s educational network will be implemented on an international scale. Fatima Ahmadova in Russia, Fahim Haider in Pakistan, Renato Valloni in Brazil, Maria Lara in Argentina, Afnan Mir in India, Sirine Khadhraoui in Tunisia, and Omid Sedoui in Indonesia will lead the specialized workshops in their host countries. Combining technical knowledge with cultural insight, these instructors place particular emphasis on intelligent content production and meaning-driven narratives.

Designed to create a coherent current of artistic output, these intensive courses go beyond classic classroom education and are shaping a global network for articulating new media narratives. Careful documentation of the processes, recording of the instructors’ experiences, and the compilation of workshop outputs—besides enhancing the participants’ technical knowledge—will provide a sustainable foundation for future joint media productions.

Under the direction of Mohaddeseh Pirhadi, the 15th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival will center its thematic focus on three primary categories, including "Battle for the Future," "Battle for the Children of the World," and "Battle for the Homeland."

The festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

The 15th International 100-Second Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran in September.

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