TEHRAN — In a glaring display of imperial bluster detached from geopolitical reality, US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his reckless ambition to declare the strategic Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States.

Publishing an image on his Truth Social platform depicting a map of the vital maritime passage captioned “New US Territory,” Trump has reiterated provocative threats first voiced last week to unilaterally seize sovereign waters following what Washington falsely framed as an Iranian surrender.

This social media stunt comes amid stalled negotiations, yet far from demonstrating real power, it merely exposes the profound desperation of an administration struggling to alter the firm maritime reality enforced by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran’s diplomatic and military leadership have dismantled Washington’s narrative, confirming that the sovereign control of the waterway remains firmly in Iranian hands.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, responded forcefully to the Truth Social post by asserting that Trump’s delusion over the waterway would soon be corrected, noting that either Trump’s delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will be corrected, or Iran will correct the delusions of this delusional man.

Major General Mostafa Izadi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has also emphasized that the enemy does not know what to do and remains in a state of helplessness while the Strait of Hormuz remains under the full control of Iranian forces.

Besides, Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States fully complies with the conditions of the memorandum of understanding Trump signed with Iran on June 17. The MoU strictly requires lifting the illegal US naval blockade on Iran, removing sanctions, and unfreezing all blocked Iranian assets.



Trump’s absurd aspiration to claim sovereign jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz follows a familiar pattern of coercive overreach, highly reminiscent of his contentious desires to acquire Greenland and assert dominion over Canadian territories. Just as those unilateral schemes drew widespread international condemnation and ferocious opposition from sovereign nations refusing to be treated as imperial property, his current claims over Hormuz represent an outlandish fantasy completely disconnected from international law.

However, unlike Western territories, the Strait of Hormuz is an inviolable regional lifeline guarded by a determined sovereign nation whose military capabilities have effectively stymied Western aggression. Trump’s social media proclamation is nothing more than a manufactured public relations gimmick designed to construct a fabricated sense of victory over Iran, attempting to mask the undeniable consensus among international observers that the United States and Israel have suffered a catastrophic strategic defeat in the war they unilaterally launched on February 28.

The real-world consequences of this failed military adventure have imposed staggering economic and political costs upon the United States. Months into the conflict, American consumers are grappling with severe inflationary pressures, soaring energy prices, and supply chain disruptions resulting from Washington’s futile attempts to dictate terms in the Persian Gulf.

As detailed in a comprehensive PolitiFact Analysis, the sheer extent to which the conflict has consumed the Trump presidency is evident in his public messaging, where he expended 55,901 words discussing the war in Iran between January 5 and July 27 across press conferences, executive order signings, and public messages. To divert public attention away from mounting military setbacks and economic distress at home, Trump has repeatedly pivoted to domestic vanity construction projects, including a lavish White House ballroom expansion and renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. PolitiFact found that Trump dedicated an astounding 44,901 words to these personal real estate projects across 84 events, frequently prioritizing discussions of architectural finishes over pressing economic and foreign policy crises.

When pressed by reporters regarding the public’s growing anger over the escalating economic costs and military paralysis of the war, Trump routinely brushed aside legitimate concerns, claiming he was simply too busy getting things done to explain his strategy.

Ultimately, Washington’s reliance on social media map labeling and domestic architectural distractions cannot alter the operational reality on the water. By standing firm on its demands for an end to illegal blockades, punitive sanctions, and asset freezes, Iran has demonstrated the utter futility of Western coercion. Trump’s posturing over the Strait of Hormuz will neither change its legal status nor restore lost American leverage; instead, it serves as a monument to Washington’s strategic exhaustion, leaving the Islamic Republic of Iran in firm, sovereign control of its territorial waters while the United States remains trapped in the economic and geopolitical fallout of its own making.

