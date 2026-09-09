VP: Iran was prepared as soon as Pezeshkian took the office

TEHRAN- Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian had prepared contingency plans for governing the country under wartime conditions from the beginning of its tenure, having anticipated the possibility of a full-scale conflict.

Speaking at a meeting with political parties and activists in Qom, Aref said the government had faced a difficult security environment from the early days of its tenure. He stated that the United States and Israel, which attempted to undermine Iran, had directly entered confrontation with the country, resulting in two wars.

The first vice president said the government had taken the possibility of a major conflict seriously from the outset and had therefore developed plans for maintaining the country’s essential functions during both the 12-day war and the Ramadan war.

Referring to the 12-day conflict, Aref said Iran’s adversaries had expected the country to surrender within three days, but that calculation had failed because of 'the continued public support and resistance of Iranians.'

