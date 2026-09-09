Comrade criminals

TEHRAN- Almost all members of the Netanyahu cabinet are criminal, but some are “more criminal”.

If you ask who is more criminal, the answer is most likely Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, and Israel Katz.

Each of these three ministers are proposing ways or backing the expulsion of the entire Palestinians from their homeland. They don’t care at all that forced expulsion is a war crime under the Geneva conventions.

Israel Katz, the so-called defense minister, said on Sept. 2 that Israel had plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza but was waiting for Donald Trump’s approval on where to displace the territory's nearly two million population.

A day later, Ben Gvir, the national security minister, set out a plan aimed to remove 250,000 Palestinians from Gaza in the first year, followed by the rest of its population over the next six years.

Smotrich has for months been urging full annexation of the West Bank and Gaza and expulsion of Palestinians from these two separate territories.

On Sept. 2, Katz shamelessly said Israel is ready to facilitate emigration “by any means.” He claimed that 80 percent of Gazans “want to emigrate.” However, he admitted if other countries be open to taking in them, the government “is organized and prepared to get them out — by sea, by air, by every way possible.”

He acknowledged that no country is willing to take them in and it is a roadblock to implementing the plan.

Contrary to Katz, Ben Gvir claimed some countries were “ready” to take in Palestinians from Gaza. However, he did not name those countries.

Ben Gvir, better called “torture minister,” said his plan to expel Palestinians is “realistic.”

Ben Gvir, who like other extremists seeks to supersede others in showing their animosity against the Palestinians in the runup to the late Oct. elections, said his Jewish Power party would demand “a ministry in charge of emigration” during the formation of the next government. His 20-page proposal is entitled “National Work Plan for Voluntary Emigration from the Gaza Strip.” Probably, the most bitter part of his proposal is the term “voluntary” to cover up his ill intentions.

The Guardian wrote on Sept. 3 that the plan will be seen as coercive by the international community because of the dire conditions imposed on Gaza’s population by Israel and because of Ben Gvir’s explicit intention: to remove Gaza’s Palestinian population.

Smotrich’s disgust of Palestinians is as deep as Ben Gvir’s. In early Sept. 2025, when certain European countries launched a campaign to recognize the Palestinian state, he unveiled a proposal to annex 82 percent of the West Bank in order to make the formation of a Palestinian state actually impossible.

Like Ben Gvir, Smotrich’s record is full of shocking statements. In August 2024, he said “it may be just and moral” to starve and thirst 2 million Gaza residents.

Nearly 10 months into the Gaza war that started in Oct. 2023, he said, “You cannot fight Hamas with one hand and give them aid with the other. It’s his money, it’s his fuel, it’s his civilian control of the Gaza Strip. It just doesn’t work.”

Though Ben Gvir and Smotrich are extremely similar in their animosity against Palestinians or Arabs in large, Katz is also seeking the same ill intention toward Palestinians. His statements are comparatively a little bit less harsh because he served as foreign minister and his statements in his current position carry greater weight.