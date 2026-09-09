TCCIMA trade delegation departs for New Delhi to attend BRICS business council meetings

TEHRAN- A trade delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), led by Feryal Mostofi, Vice President, along with Shahab Javanmardi and Abbas Argon, other members of the chamber's board of directors, has departed for India to participate in the BRICS Business Council meetings and its specialized working groups.

The Tehran Chamber trade delegation, accompanied by Majid Ghasemi, head of the Iranian section of the BRICS Business Council, traveled to New Delhi with the aim of strengthening ties between Iran's private sector and economic actors from member countries of this international organization, identifying new cooperation opportunities, and exploring commercial and joint investment capacities.

The BRICS Business Council meetings and its specialized working groups will be held on September 11 and 12, 2026, in New Delhi. Private sector representatives from BRICS member countries will discuss and exchange views within the framework of specialized working groups on strategies for developing economic, commercial, and investment cooperation, as well as expanding interactions among economic actors from member states.

Iranian private sector representatives will also present their perspectives and proposals in various areas of the BRICS Business Council's activities during the specialized sessions.

The focus of these meetings will be on "economic resilience," "digital transformation," "cross-border trade facilitation," "transition from traditional (goods) trade toward the development of services sectors," "new technologies," "strengthening the role of women," and "startups" in the global economy.

BRICS: A platform for economic and commercial cooperation

BRICS emerged as a mechanism for cooperation among emerging economies with the participation of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Following the accession of South Africa and the expansion of its membership, it has become one of the most important frameworks for cooperation among Global South countries. Iran officially became a member of BRICS in early 2024.

BRICS operates with the objectives of expanding trade and investment, developing financial cooperation, strengthening the role of emerging economies, and increasing collaboration in areas such as energy, industry, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure.

The BRICS Business Council is the private sector body of the group, which identifies trade and investment opportunities, pursues joint projects, and conveys private sector proposals to governments by establishing connections between companies and economic institutions of member countries.

The council's activities are carried out through nine specialized working groups, including: Aviation, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing, Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence, Trade and Investment, Energy, Green Economy and Climate, Skills Development, Technology, and Agriculture and Food Security.

Iran's BRICS membership and opportunities ahead

Iran's membership in BRICS has paved the way for the active participation of the country's private sector in the Business Council and its working groups. Identifying trade partners, implementing joint projects, increasing exports, attracting investment, and developing cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, agriculture, industry, and technology are among the most significant opportunities for Iran.

EF/MA