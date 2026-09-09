Iran’s Rahimi wins gold at Ahmedabad 2026 World Archery Para Series

TEHRAN – Somayeh Rahimi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Ahmedabad 2026 Hyundai World Archery Para Series on Wednesday.

.The Iranian para archer defeated China’s Qiurong Lian 6-2 to seize the gold in the Para Recurve Women

.Indian para archer Bhawna snatched the bronze medal

.The 2026 World Archery Para Series was held in in Ahmedabad, India from Sept. 5 to 9

.This event featured 108 para archers from 19 countries, including a strong Indian contingent