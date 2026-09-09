Iranian illustrator among finalists of 2026 Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition

TEHRAN – An Iranian illustrator is among the finalists of the 2026 Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition in Shanghai, China.

Maryam Mahmoudi Moghadam is one of the 50 finalists at this year’s edition of the competition, selected from among 2,100 participants, and the only artist from Iran in the list that contains illustrators from 19 countries and territories across six continents, IRNA reported.

Her illustration is from the children's book “Muri and Guri” written by Ahmad Akbarpour and published by Tooti Publishing House. The book has previously received the Bologna Award, the Best of the Best Award, and the iJungle Gold Medal.

Dedicated to recognizing emerging talent in children’s book illustration, the competition provides young illustrators with opportunities for international exposure and professional recognition, while helping them expand the reach and commercial potential of their work through exhibitions, the annual yearbook, and promotional initiatives that connect illustrators with publishers, brands, and creative industries.

Throughout the summer, the jury, composed of five international experts, Emily Gravett (UK), Lee Jee Eun (South Korea), Charlotte Moundlic (France), Ruan Yunting (China), and Sun Zhaozhi (China), reviewed 2,100 entries using a shared online system and finalized their selection via a digital conference.

The 50 finalists’ artworks will be presented at the Golden Pinwheel Exhibition during the China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair from November 13 to 15. Their illustrations will also be featured in the 2026 Golden Pinwheel Yearbook, which will be published in November and distributed among the Fair’s exhibitors and partners

From November 4, the finalists’ works will also be available digitally through the Golden Pinwheel Online Gallery on the competition’s official website. From that day to the opening of CCBF on November 13, viewers of the Online Gallery and visitors to CCBF will be invited to vote for their favorite works. The illustrator receiving the highest number of votes will win the Golden Pinwheel People’s Choice Award.

SS/SAB

