Book on Martyr Leader published in Italian

TEHRAN – The Italian translation of the book “The Revolutionary with a Smile” about the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been released.

Translated by Nicola Hassan DiCola and published by Mario Pascale Editore and Green Palm Publications, the book features a collection of memoirs and testimonies of those who met the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, covering the entire span of his life, from his earliest childhood to the last days before his martyrdom, Mehr reported.

The book, with a foreword by Mohammad Reza Sabouri, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Italy, was released to bookstores and online sales platforms on September 1.

The bitter and heartbreaking incident that followed the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, which led to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, a group of distinguished commanders of the armed forces, and a large number of defenseless people, especially 168 students and teachers of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, left a deep wound on the human conscience and the spirit of all free people of the world. This event was not merely the loss of great figures; it was a test of humanity’s adherence to the lofty values of justice, independence, freedom, and human sanctity.

“When I heard the news of the Imam's martyrdom”, Di Cola explained, “I said to myself: I wish there was a way to explain to Italians who Sayyed Ali Khamenei really was, and what an immense treasure humanity as a whole has lost. This book certainly represents a small step in that direction, but as small as a brick placed at the foundation of a great structure”.

“The Revolutionary with a Smile” is not a biography or an autobiography, nor a political or religious manifesto, but rather a substantial collection of memoirs, narratives, anecdotes, and accounts from those who had the opportunity to know this great historical figure firsthand.

The student at the religious seminary, the revolutionary, the prisoner in the Shah's jails, the soldier on the battlefield, the president of the nation, the Leader of the Revolution... each of these phases of Ayatollah Khamenei's life is touched upon in this book through the eyes and stories of those who knew him, those who lived with him, those who supported him, and those who criticized him.

Today, as these pages are opened before readers, not only are the memory and name of the martyrs honored, but a manifestation of global solidarity against violence and injustice is also depicted. These writings are proof that the truth cannot be silenced, and the memory of men and women who sacrifice their lives for great ideals will remain eternal in the collective memory of nations. It is hoped that this collection serves not only as a reminder of past suffering and sacrifice but also as an inspiration for a future in which justice prevails over force, truth over distortion, and humanity over violence and aggression; a future in which nations, relying on mutual respect and shared human values, build a worthier world for future generations.

SS/SAB

