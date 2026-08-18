Iran will stand firm on its rights in managing Strait of Hormuz: VP

TEHRAN- Iran has entered a new phase and will stand firm on its rights in managing the Strait of Hormuz, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th National Conference of Education Ministry Directors, Aref commemorated the victims of the Minab school tragedy, saying the incident may have been one of the most significant factors behind the defeat of the United States and Israel in the Ramadan war.

He said the attack could not be justified even by the most ruthless standards of warfare, adding that there was no justification for the enemy’s crime.

Aref also criticized 'the silence of self-proclaimed human rights advocates' over US and Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran, saying it had left a lasting stain on Western civilization.

Referring to 'Iran’s success in two recent wars across military, social, public-service, diplomatic, and scientific and technological fronts,' Aref said Iran was not seeking war but was capable of mounting a strong defense.

“We are not warmongers, but we are strong fighters,” Aref said, adding that any mistake or act of aggression by the enemy would be met with a response that would make it “tremble” whenever it heard Iran’s name.

Turning to the post-war period, Aref said Iran had entered a new phase and would continue to defend its rights concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the enemy’s strategy was aimed at triggering social fragmentation, while the government’s strategy was to strengthen the country’s economic and social resilience.

