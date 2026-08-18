Iranian radio drama adapts Stephen King’s “Misery”

TEHRAN- The six-part radio drama “A Nurse’s Nightmare,” adapted from American author Stephen King’s acclaimed novel “Misery,” has been produced and broadcast by Iran’s Namayesh Radio.

Directed by Nazanin Mohaimani and adapted for radio by playwright and director Ayoub Aghakhani, the production offers an audio interpretation of one of King’s best-known psychological horror stories, Mehr reported.

The cast of “A Nurse’s Nightmare” includes Mohsen Bahrami, Mona Safi, Mohammad Pourhasan, Mohammad Majdzadeh, Hassan Pourgolmohammadi and Nazanin Mohaimani.

Mir-Taher Mazloumi serves as the narrator, while Narges Mousapour is responsible for sound effects and Majid Ayeneh serves as the sound engineer.

Through its six episodes, “A Nurse’s Nightmare” places particular emphasis on the psychological tension of “Misery,” using the distinctive capabilities of radio drama to recreate the story’s atmosphere of fear, isolation and suspense.

“Misery,” first published in 1987, tells the story of Paul Sheldon, a successful novelist who is seriously injured in a car accident while traveling through a remote area. He is rescued by Annie Wilkes, a former nurse and an obsessive fan of his novels.

Annie takes Sheldon to her isolated home and begins caring for him. However, it soon becomes clear that she has no intention of allowing him to leave. After discovering that Sheldon has killed off Misery Chastain, the heroine of his popular series, Annie forces the injured writer to revive the character and write a new novel according to her demands.

Confined to a bed and physically dependent on his captor, Sheldon becomes trapped in an increasingly terrifying struggle for survival. The story gradually transforms from a tale of rescue into a psychological battle between a writer desperate for freedom and a fan whose obsession has turned into violence.

The novel explores themes including obsession, control, isolation, creativity and the complicated relationship between authors and their audiences. Much of its tension comes not from supernatural elements but from the psychological and physical vulnerability of its central character.

“Misery” has been adapted several times since its publication. The best-known adaptation is Rob Reiner’s 1990 film, starring James Caan as Paul Sheldon and Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes. Bates’ performance received widespread critical acclaim and earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making the film one of the most notable adaptations of King’s work.

The story was also adapted for the stage. In 2015, a theatrical production starring Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis was performed, further demonstrating the enduring appeal of King’s claustrophobic psychological thriller.

The Iranian radio adaptation, however, uses the possibilities of sound to retell the story in a six-part format. Without visual elements, the production relies on dialogue, narration, voice acting and sound effects to create the atmosphere of confinement and suspense at the heart of the original work.

Stephen King, widely known as the “King of Horror,” is one of the most influential contemporary American writers. He has written numerous novels and short stories, particularly in the horror, crime and science-fiction genres. His works have sold millions of copies worldwide and have inspired numerous film, television, stage and radio adaptations.

Among King’s best-known works are “It,” “The Long Walk,” “Carrie,” “Misery” and “The Shining.” Several of his novels have also been adapted into critically acclaimed films, including “The Shawshank Redemption,” directed by Frank Darabont, “The Shining,” directed by Stanley Kubrick, and “Stand by Me,” directed by Rob Reiner.

SAB/