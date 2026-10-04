Medvedev vows Russia will never sacrifice strategic partnership with Iran

TEHRAN- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the aggression against Iran has had serious consequences for the global economy, with people in the United States feeling the impact at home.

Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a former president and prime minister, made the remarks in an interview with IRINN late Saturday.

“Coercion has its limits,” he said. “Moreover, the aggressive attack on Iran has led to very significant changes in the global economy that the United States has been forced to accept.” He added that rising oil and diesel prices had dealt a severe blow to American taxpayers.

Medvedev also warned that the prospect of a nuclear apocalypse was a genuine possibility, describing it as regrettable.

Referring to the actions of the United States and Israel, he said they had destroyed everything and were responsible for the consequences of their own policies.

“They imposed sanctions. They refused to cooperate. Now let them face the consequences,” he said, pointing to high gasoline and fuel prices, shortages of a wide range of essential goods, and high inflation. “They have essentially created these problems for themselves. Let them enjoy it!”

The Russian official stressed that Moscow posed no threat to Europe or the West and had no interests there just maintaining normal relations with European countries, as Russian leaders had repeatedly stated.

He said claims of a Russian threat were being promoted as a pretext to manipulate public opinion, secure parliamentary votes, win elections and obtain more funding for military budgets.

“We are not seeking to put pressure on anyone, nor do we intend to enter into conflict with anyone,” Medvedev said. “We are entirely satisfied with friendly relations with our neighbors, including Iran, but we are not seeking to dominate anyone. We are equal partners with our friends and neighbors.”

He added that Russia wanted nothing more from Western countries than normal dialogue and peaceful cooperation.

“If they want that, we are ready to do it,” he said.

Medvedev praises Iran’s resilience

Recalling the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the funeral ceremonies held in his honor, Medvedev said Iran had continued to maintain a normal and full life despite military conflict and profound grief.

“While driving through Tehran, I noticed that despite the dramatic situation, the grief inflicted on the Iranian people and the military events, Iran continues to lead a normal and full life,” he said.

Medvedev said Russian President Vladimir Putin had held Ayatollah Khamenei in high regard and that this was one of the reasons behind his own visit to Iran.

“We will never sacrifice our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, no matter what anyone asks of us,” he said. “We are strategic partners, and we will remain so forever.”

The Russian official also said Moscow was interested in a long-term resolution of the situation in Iran and was prepared to offer any mediation services that could help achieve that goal.

He noted that such issues were regularly discussed with Russia’s partners, including Arab countries and the United States, adding that Moscow had made considerable diplomatic efforts in this regard.

Medvedev said the development of economic ties was equally important, pointing to major geopolitical and strategic projects such as the International North–South Transport Corridor.

“The stronger our cooperation becomes, the more active and robust our economic relations will be, including through major geopolitical and geostrategic projects,” he said, adding that economic instruments could be as powerful as conventional weapons.

Regional security is deteriorating

Assessing the security situation in West Asia, Medvedev described it as extremely grave, attributing the deterioration primarily to 'aggression by the United States and Israel.'

“They had been warned that this would dramatically worsen the situation, yet they went ahead with it,” he said.

Medvedev said US officials should learn from the consequences of the conflict and pursue negotiations rather than military confrontation.

“Instead of war and saber-rattling, we should negotiate,” he said. “Otherwise, the world will face economic collapse.”

He added that the US war against Iran had prompted many countries to consider acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran–Russia cooperation expands

Medvedev highlighted expanding bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia in defense, advanced technologies, energy and transportation, including the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant by Russia’s Rosatom.

He said Russian companies’ investments had helped account for approximately 7 percent of Iran’s total oil production.

He also pointed to the Rasht–Astara railway project, which is being developed through Iranian-Russian cooperation, saying it could significantly transform transportation and economic activity across the region and become a major driver of regional development.

Medvedev said relations between the two countries had reached an “unprecedented level,” with bilateral trade increasing by 20 percent last year.

He noted that 90 percent of trade among Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states was conducted in national currencies, adding that Iran and Russia, both subject to extensive sanctions, needed to develop additional mechanisms for financial cooperation.



Iran’s role in the Strait of Hormuz

Addressing Iran’s position in its dealings with the United States and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Medvedev said Iran played a key role in safeguarding the strategic waterway by virtue of both its geographical position and international law.

He said Iran had so far fulfilled this role effectively.

Russia, he added, was also interested in the normal operation of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait but stressed that the security of these waterways should be ensured through genuine agreements rather than coercion or the use of force.

