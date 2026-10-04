Saeidi Brothers release reimagined folk single “Sar-e Dast-e Yarom”

TEHRAN- Iranian traditional vocalist brothers Ali and Mohammad Saeidi have released their latest single, “Sar-e Dast-e Yarom” (“My Beloved’s Cuff”), a reimagined version of an old Iranian folk song.

The piece, performed by the Saeidi brothers, draws on a traditional folk composition attributed to Hossein Kouhi Kermani, and is based on the rendition of maestro Mohammad-Taghi Saeidi.

According to the artists, the song is rooted in a folk narrative associated with fashion and the period when modern fashion began making its way into Iranian society. The brothers have sought to preserve the character of the old folk material while developing it through a contemporary musical arrangement, and the track is presented as an expanded reinterpretation rather than a straightforward revival of the original.

In the new release, Mojtaba Mojtaba Abolqasempour is credited with playing santur and electronic instruments, as well as arranging, mixing and mastering the piece, while Majid Mazaheri plays the kamancheh.

Ali and Mohammad Saeidi, born in Isfahan in 1981, are twin traditional Iranian singers who studied Persian vocal techniques and the radif repertoire with masters including Mohammad-Taghi Saeidi, Mohammad Ali Kianinejad and Fazlollah Shahzamani. Their work has included concerts in Iran and abroad as well as recordings drawing on traditional Iranian music.

The brothers previously launched a short-song project aimed at introducing Iranian traditional music and art to audiences with limited time, producing brief musical videos based on selections from the Persian traditional repertoire.

Their collaboration with internationally known Iranian composer and conductor Ali Rahbari has also included the orchestral project “Persian Nightingales.”

SAB/