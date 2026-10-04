Iran refutes ‘Big Lies’ on nuclear program, drug production

TEHRAN— Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna has rejected US allegations that Iran was producing drugs at its nuclear facilities, describing the claim as another “BIG LIE” aimed at creating pretexts for aggression against the country.

In a message posted on X on Sunday, the mission said Iran’s record in combating the global drug problem could be independently verified by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

“After the BIG LIE of Iranian nuclear weapons, another BIG LIE on ‘doing drugs’ soared,” the mission said, adding, “But a liar ought to have a good memory.”

The Iranian mission also pointed to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) continuous monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying the agency had maintained around-the-clock surveillance of the facilities under safeguards.

“Irrespective of Iran’s outstanding contribution to addressing [the] world drug problem — which could be simply confirmed by UNODC and INCB — Iran nuclear facilities were constantly monitored by the IAEA 24/7,” it said.

The mission called on the IAEA to expose 'false allegations concerning Iranian nuclear facilities subject to safeguards.'

It further argued that allegations regarding nuclear weapons and illicit drug production were being used to manufacture justifications for military action against Iran.

“Looks that inventing pretexts is easier than admitting that invading, bombing and plundering other nations is about domination — not democracy, non-proliferation or as recently claimed, illicit drugs,” the mission said. “The narrative might change, but the facts remain.”

Addressing US President Donald Trump directly, the Iranian mission urged Washington to stop the 'manufacture of pretexts and openly acknowledge its alleged interest in Iran’s strategic resources.'

“Stop manufacturing pretexts. Say plainly that you dreamed about taking over Iran’s strategic resources, oil and gas, and independence,” it said.

The statement followed remarks by Trump at a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, in which he claimed that Iran had been “doing drugs” at “drug factories” and “nuclear factories.”

Trump also claimed that the alleged facilities had been “hit so hard,” linking the assertions to his justification for the US military aggression against Iran seven months earlier.