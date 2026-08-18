40th-day memorial ceremony for martyred Leader held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla

TEHRAN — A massive national commemoration marking the 40th day since the burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held on Tuesday afternoon at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

A vast cross-section of citizens alongside high-ranking officials gathered at the landmark prayer complex. Attendees filled the venue carrying Iran’s flags and banners adorned with images of martyrs, imbuing the space with a powerful spiritual atmosphere. Chanting slogans in memory of the late Leader, participants emphasized their resolve to continue the path of the martyrs, stand firm against hostile forces, and avenge the blood of those killed.

The gathering at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla marked the opening of a series of nationwide observances directly overseen by the Office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Following Tuesday's gathering in the capital, the commemorations proceed to Qom on Wednesday with a major service scheduled at the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA) following evening prayers. The observances will conclude in Mashhad on Thursday, with ceremonies at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Asgari (AS).

These nationwide observances mark the conclusion of the formal 40-day mourning cycle following the historic multi-city funeral processional rites. Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on February 28, 2026, during joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran. His body lay in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla during the July farewells before being laid to rest beside the sacred sanctuary of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on July 10.

