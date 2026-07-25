TEHRAN — The unprecedented removal of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan is the swift execution of international law at the altar of Zionism. When 82 member states gathered at the United Nations to vote by secret ballot for his dismissal, they dismantled the illusion that the rules-based global order applies to the United States or its Israeli outpost.

The architecture of coercion

The official narrative demands blind faith in a compromised disciplinary procedure. Assembly of States Parties President Paivi Kaukoranta announced that member states concluded Khan committed serious misconduct.

Yet this conclusion was reached through a flawed executive vote while the court remained under illegal American sanctions. As Khan’s lawyer, Tayab Ali, pointed out, his client was denied basic due process and never given a fair opportunity to be heard.

More than 180 Palestinian civil society organizations desperately warned that this process had been reduced to a cynical political referendum. Their warnings were deliberately ignored.

The secret ballot allowed cowed nations to capitulate to American extortion without public accountability. 13 states voted against the motion, and 15 abstained, but the absolute majority bent the knee.

This political theater has nothing to do with UN oversight. The true, unforgivable sin committed by Khan was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and the Gaza genocide.

The moment he held powerful architects of ethnic cleansing to the standard applied to the Global South, his career was terminated.

Dismantling justice brick by brick

Washington and Tel Aviv have waged ruthless campaigns against those who have opposed them using carrots and sticks.

Bribes, promotions, and funding have been offered to those willing to play along, matched by extortion, blackmail, and firings for anyone who has resisted.

International bodies have not come out unscathed, and the Trump administration has made its intentions clear.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explicitly promised that Washington would use every tool at its disposal to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick.” The U.S. flatly demanded the end of the court to shield the Palestinian genocide from legal scrutiny.

This assault extends beyond The Hague. The International Court of Justice has faced relentless attacks whenever it examines Israeli conduct.

As scholars such as Norman Finkelstein have documented, the entire infrastructure of Western diplomacy has been mobilized to protect this genocide. The message from Washington is that international law may exist in name, but only as long as it never touches the empire’s conduct.

The liberal media and interventionist complicity

Most revealing is how seamlessly the liberal interventionist establishment fell in line behind this neoconservative agenda.

The sudden materialization of Khan’s accuser on Christiane Amanpour’s CNN program provided a massive platform to legitimize the ouster. Amanpour long functioned as a mouthpiece for military interventionism, and her framing perfectly served the broader geopolitical objective.

Similarly, Ken Roth from Human Rights Watch flooded social media with posts demanding Khan step down.

Roth spent his career championing regime change in adversarial nations such as Venezuela and Syria. He unsurprisingly became an open cheerleader for removing the one prosecutor trying to hold Netanyahu accountable.

The blatant hypocrisy of selectively enforcing international law by applauding the warrant for Vladimir Putin while destroying the man who indicted Netanyahu reveals the moral bankruptcy of the Western political class.

A cynical defection and the Global South

The most cynical betrayal came from expected quarters of resistance. Right after American and Israeli influence networks successfully infiltrated Venezuelan diplomacy, Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez announced an irrevocable decision to denounce the Rome Statute.

Venezuela initiated its definitive withdrawal from the ICC just as the court faced its darkest hour. Caracas justified this cowardly retreat by claiming the court is biased against the Global South.

This hollow excuse insults the intelligence of the global public. Rubio’s Venezuela suddenly discovered this alleged bias exactly when the court indicted the leaders of the most bloodthirsty genocidal regime in the world.

During Nicolás Maduro’s presidency, Venezuela repeatedly invoked international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Rome Statute framework of the ICC, to defend its diplomatic premises and to challenge U.S. pressure.

In 2020, Maduro’s government asked the ICC to investigate U.S. sanctions, with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza saying Venezuela was “seeking refuge with international law.” Meanwhile, in the 2019 embassy standoff, U.S. authorities moved to hand the Venezuelan embassy in Washington to Juan Guaidó’s representatives after removing protesters from the building, prompting accusations that Washington was violating the Vienna Convention.

Now, in a clear quid pro quo demanded by Israeli and American pressure, they abandon the field. Not a single Venezuelan official could honestly claim this withdrawal had nothing to do with the Zionist campaign.

Justice punished for looking up

The Global South must recognize the chilling precedent established this week. If the chief prosecutor of the world’s highest criminal court can be systematically destroyed for prosecuting Israeli war crimes, absolutely no institution is safe.

The Hague may be transformed into a crude instrument of American foreign policy. It may continue issuing warrants for designated enemies while guaranteeing absolute impunity for the perpetrators of the Gaza genocide and other U.S.-Israeli crimes such as the illegal war on Iran.

The successful purge of Karim Khan is a dark global confession and proves that the entire architecture of international human rights was always a weapon meant to be pointed strictly outward at designated adversaries.

The moment it turned toward the empire, it was ruthlessly dismantled from within. The international community is no longer watching a legal process unfold; it is witnessing the violent reimposition of colonial immunity.