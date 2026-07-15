TEHRAN — Marco Rubio’s July 13 Wall Street Journal broadside reads like the frantic howl of an imperial political class that has lost control of the global narrative.

Vowing to dismantle the International Criminal Court "brick by brick, if necessary," the U.S. Secretary of State conjures a populist nightmare where American Marines and Border Patrol agents are dragged before hostile foreign tribunals.

This is pure demagoguery. In its 24-year history, the court has never indicted a single American, a shameful failure of justice given the endless catalog of U.S. atrocities, nor does its jurisdiction threaten routine domestic immigration enforcement.

The actual trigger for Washington’s existential panic is far more indicting: the arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for the war crime of starvation and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Those warrants, solidly upheld on appeal in late 2025, laid bare the horrific reality of the U.S.-backed war machine. They documented how Tel Aviv systematically deprived a trapped civilian population of food, water, medicine, and fuel.

Recent United Nations reports have taken these findings to their logical conclusion, formally declaring that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza by deliberately targeting Palestinian children to destroy the future of the nation.

At least 73,000 Palestinians are dead, over 20,000 of them children, yet Rubio’s op-ed maintains a cold, calculated silence on this mass slaughter.

The true source of Rubio's fury is that the world court has dared to treat the lives of Palestinians, Afghans, and Iranians as legally significant.

He dismisses the global coalition backing the court as a network of "leftist NGOs, smug globalists, and hostile Third World governments."

Strip away this toxic, colonial arrogance, and what remains is the global majority: the post-colonial nations that have spent decades bleeding under the boot of Western imperialism, CIA coups, and resource extraction, now demanding that the powerful face the same law as the weak.

The hypocrisy is staggering when viewed against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and the Resistance Front.

As Rubio’s words went to print, U.S. warplanes were conducting fresh waves of strikes against the Iranian ports of Bushehr, Chabahar, and Bandar Abbas, entering the 135th day of an illegal unprovoked war.

This lawless campaign is paired with a direct naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, an act of maritime piracy designed to choke the Iranian economy and starve its people through economic terror.

This offensive warfare, launched without a shred of UN authorization, violates Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and stands as a textbook crime of aggression under the Rome Statute, a treaty designed precisely to check unchecked power.

While Rubio lectures the world on sovereignty, the U.S.-Israeli axis continues to systematically erase the sovereignty of other countries.

​Look at Venezuela, where Washington kidnapped Nicolás Maduro, seized control of the state treasury to plunder the nation's vast oil resources, and installed Rubio as the de facto "viceroy" of Caracas.

This is the ultimate neo-colonial farce: Rubio essentially runs the country from Washington, utilizing lengthy, podcast-style Spanish-language voice messages via WhatsApp to dictate domestic policy, sign off on cabinet appointments, and micromanage the financial affairs of Trump’s favorite submissive puppet, Delcy Rodríguez.

In Lebanon, Israeli aggression and cross-border strikes have killed thousands and forced the displacement of over 500,000.

In the West Bank, just one day after Rubio's piece was published, Netanyahu signed a 2.3 billion shekel framework to entrench 12,000 more illegal settlement units, accelerating a de facto annexation that violates the Geneva Conventions.

Meanwhile, inside Israeli prisons, systematic torture, sleep deprivation, and sexual violence are so routinely deployed against Palestinian hostages that investigators have described the prison system as a network of torture camps.

For Rubio and the Trump administration, "sovereignty" is a unilateral privilege reserved for the oppressor, while the victim is expected to endure subjugation in silence.

For decades, Washington has used financial coercion, extraterritorial sanctions, and bloody military coups to dictate the national destiny of others.

Now, the U.S. threatens punitive sanctions against ICC judges and has blacklisted Palestinian human rights organizations, such as Al-Haq and Al Mezan, for the "crime" of presenting evidence to the court.

Threatening international judges with travel bans and asset freezes is the extortion tactic of a transnational mafia cartel.

Rubio reaches back to the American Revolution, complaining of a foreign power "transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences."

The United States operates a global archipelago of lawless black sites, kidnaps foreign citizens, holds prisoners indefinitely without trial at Guantanamo Bay, and regularly pardons its own convicted war criminals.

The atrocities committed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran are not "pretended" crimes; they are documented genocidal realities.

The "brick by brick" campaign to destroy the court is the ultimate confession of guilt.

Every brick Rubio pulls away from the architecture of international law only exposes the rotting, blood-stained foundation of the American empire beneath it.

A declining empire that must burn down the global courthouse to shield its genocidal client from a judge has already pronounced its own moral bankruptcy, leaving "little Marco" to plead its case in the Murdochs' flagship rag like a guilty man lecturing the jury.