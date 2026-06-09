Iran's friendly match against Grenada canceled

TEHRAN – Iran's scheduled friendly match against Grenada in Mexico has been canceled after the Caribbean side was unable to travel due to a lack of player readiness.

Team Melli, currently holding a training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, had arranged the match as part of their preparations for the upcoming tournament. However, Grenada were forced to withdraw after failing to assemble a squad ready for the trip.

This is the second friendly match Iran has lost ahead of the competition. Earlier, Iran had been set to face Puerto Rico in the United States, but that fixture was also canceled after the national team's training camp was relocated from the U.S. to Mexico.

Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Egypt, and Belgium. Team Melli will begin their campaign against New Zealand in their opening group-stage match.