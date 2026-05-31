Defensive concerns cloud Iran’s World Cup preparations

TEHRAN - Iran’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to be accompanied by a growing concern: the national team’s fragile defensive structure.

While Team Melli own one of Asia’s most dangerous attacking sides, recent performances have highlighted persistent issues at the back, raising questions about whether the team can compete effectively against elite opposition on football’s biggest stage.

The latest warning came in the friendly against Gambia, where Iran once again failed to keep a clean sheet. Defensive lapses, poor positioning, and moments of individual error allowed the opposition to create opportunities too easily, extending a troubling trend that has become one of the main headaches for head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Much of the focus has fallen on Iran’s central defenders. Veteran defender Shoja Khalilzadeh continues to bring experience, but inconsistency remains a concern. Reports suggest that even in training sessions, some of his mistakes have drawn frustration from the coaching staff. Meanwhile, Mohammadhossein Kanaani has also struggled to provide the reliability expected from one of the team’s most experienced defenders, with occasional costly errors undermining confidence in the back line.

Ali Nemati has yet to establish himself as a consistently dependable option, while young defender Danial Eiri remains an intriguing but inexperienced prospect. Although Eiri could emerge as a surprise solution, relying on young players so close to a World Cup carries obvious risks.

The contrast with previous generations is difficult to ignore. Iran’s recent history featured defenders such as Jalal Hosseini, Pejman Montazeri, Hadi Aghili, Morteza Pouraliganji and Majid Hosseini, players who brought greater stability, concentration and leadership to the defensive unit. The current generation possesses talent but has struggled to match that level of consistency.

With time running short, Amir Ghalenoei may have little opportunity to transform the quality of his defenders individually. Instead, tactical adjustments, stronger midfield protection and improved defensive organization could offer the most realistic path forward. Just as importantly, rebuilding confidence and reducing psychological pressure may help limit the costly mistakes that have become too common.

Iran’s attacking stars remain capable of troubling any opponent. However, unless the defensive issues are addressed, Team Melli’s World Cup ambitions could be tested long before the knockout stages come into view.