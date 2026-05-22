Rouzbeh Cheshmi ruled out of 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN — Iran defensive midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury during training in Antalya, Turkey.

The 32-year-old Esteghlal captain, an important figure in Team Melli’s squad, picked up the injury during the team’s third training session at its pre-World Cup camp on Thursday evening. Medical staff immediately removed him from the session, and initial assessments indicate a left hamstring strain that will keep him out of the tournament.

Cheshmi is set to undergo an MRI scan to assess the full extent of the damage, although early signs suggest the injury is serious enough to end his World Cup hopes.

A mainstay in Iran’s defense and a veteran of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Cheshmi’s absence is a major setback for the head coach ahead of Iran’s Group G matches against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. His leadership, experience, and ability to score from set pieces will be deeply missed as the team continues its preparations in Antalya.

Iran open their campaign against the All Whites on June 15 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, before facing Belgium and Egypt later in the group stage.



Reporting by Masoud Hossein