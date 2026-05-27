2026 World Cup: Iran move camp to Mexico

TEHRAN - Iran’s national team unexpectedly altered their plans for the 2026 World Cup and decided to move their base camp to Mexico, leaving behind the location it had originally planned in the United States.

Tijuana will become the Asian side’s operations center before and during its World Cup campaign.

The decision turns Tijuana into the new strategic hub for the Asian side during the tournament hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The Iranian federation confirmed that the team will train in Tijuana, a border city that will help facilitate logistics and squad mobility. Several reports indicate that the move received FIFA approval following discussions between the parties involved.

The new camp is expected to be located at facilities connected to professional Mexican soccer, a choice that also places the team closer to their competition venues.

The move is mainly linked to logistical and security factors surrounding the Iranian team’s presence in the United States. The political context and complications related to mobility and accommodation influenced the decision to shift the camp to Mexico.

Although the team changed their operational base, FIFA has kept the tournament’s official schedule unchanged.

Despite relocating the camp, Iran will play its group-stage matches in the United States. The Asian side remain scheduled to play in cities such as Los Angeles and Seattle during its 2026 World Cup journey.

Iran’s arrival strengthens Mexico’s role as a key training and preparation hub for several national teams during the World Cup. Tijuana is set to join the World Cup map as one of the tournament’s most relevant international preparation centers.