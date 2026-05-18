Iran football team to hold camp in Antalya

TEHRAN - The Iran national football team's flight landed in Antalya Monday noon.

Members of Team Melli, who departed for Turkey this morning for their final training camp before heading to the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup, arrived in Antalya after a three-hour flight.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart from Mehrabad Airport at 10:00 AM, but took off at 12:00 PM before the team finally touched down in Antalya.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the United States. They will take on New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles, and Egypt five days later in Seattle.