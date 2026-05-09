Mourinho: Iran deserve World Cup place

TEHRAN – Portuguese well-known coach José Mourinho insists Iran national football team deserve to play at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed Iran’s participation in the competition, yet there are still doubts on whether they’ll actually take part in the tournament due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, Paolo Zampolli, has been reiterating that Italy should replace Iran if they don’t show up for the World Cup in June.

“One thing is politics, one is sport,” Mourinho concluded.

“The Iranian players who have qualified for the World Cup, which will involve too many teams, deserve to play it,” Mourinho said.