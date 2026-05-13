Antonio Gagliardi parts ways with Iran: report

TEHRAN - Antonio Gagliardi has reportedly terminated his contract with the Iran national team and will not be on the bench for Iran at the 2026 World Cup.

The Italian coach — who previously worked as an assistant to Cristian Chivu at Parma and Roberto Mancini — has decided to leave Iran ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Italian journalist Nicolò Schira has claimed that Gagliardi, now set to miss out on the World Cup with Iran, is preparing for a return to club football. According to the report, several Serie B clubs as well as a number of foreign teams are closely monitoring his situation.

If confirmed, Gagliardi’s departure means Rahman Rezaei, Andranik Teymourian, Alin Dinka, Saeid Alhoei, and Hooman Afazeli will make up Iran’s coaching staff alongside head coach Amir Ghalenoei on the Team Melli bench.

So far, however, the Iran Football Federation has yet to make an official statement on the matter.