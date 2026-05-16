FIFA officials to meet Iranian FA to discuss World Cup 2026 participation

TEHRAN - FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom will meet Iranian FA (FFIRI) officials in Istanbul on Saturday and offer “reassurance” over Iran’s participation in ⁠the World Cup.

Iran are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches in the United States, but the team’s participation ‌in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

More ‌questions arose after FFIRI President Mehdi Taj was refused entry to ‌Canada ⁠for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver earlier this month.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said in a social media post this week that it was incumbent on FIFA to ensure that all teams and their ‌delegations were able to get into the host countries.

“The Iranian national football ​team has earned its right to participate on the field in accordance with FIFA regulations,” he wrote.

“Any obstruction to the entry ⁠of players, technical staff, federation officials, or essential members of the Iranian delegation would violate the spirit and purpose of the World Cup. If the organizing body cannot ‌guarantee that all qualified teams, including Iran, can enter the host country without discrimination or restriction and compete on equal terms, the credibility of the World Cup itself will be damaged.”

The source said FIFA was working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure all teams at the World Cup were able to compete in a safe and secure environment, sportstar reported.