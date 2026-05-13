Pezeshkian presented with Iran No. 12 shirt

TEHRAN - Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian was presented with the No. 12 jersey of the Iran national football team during a visit to the team’s training camp ahead of the country’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

The shirt was officially handed to Pezeshkian by Minister of Sport and Youth Ahmad Donyamali, in a ceremony held during the president’s appearance at the national team complex.

As Team Melli step up preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Pezeshkian visited the camp to meet players, coaching staff and Football Federation officials, while emphasizing the importance of hard work, national unity, and representing the dignity and strength of the Iranian people on the world stage.

During the visit, the president was briefed on the squad’s latest preparations, including training plans, players’ physical condition, upcoming camps and the technical roadmap leading into the tournament.

In a warm and well-received appearance, Pezeshkian spoke directly to the players and staff, praising their role beyond football itself.

“Today, you are not just a sports team,” he told the squad. “You are the representatives of the hope, determination, pride and unity of the Iranian nation on a global stage. People feel proud when they see their sons fighting for Iran’s name with full commitment, passion, discipline and honesty.”

He added that while victory is always valuable, the team’s fighting spirit and honor matter just as much.

“Winning is sweet and important, but even in defeat, what endures is the spirit of battle, fairness in competition, and preserving national pride. A loss in sport is not the end of the road; it is the beginning of a new experience, a chance to rise again, become stronger and continue the journey.”

The president’s presence was warmly welcomed by the players and coaching staff, as he toured different sections of the camp and reviewed the facilities and final stages of preparation.

The visit concluded with the symbolic presentation of the Iran national team’s No. 12 shirt to President Pezeshkian — a gesture marking support for Team Melli as they prepare to carry the nation’s hopes into world football’s biggest stage.