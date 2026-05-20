Iran’s Foreign Ministry holds ceremony to honor martyred senior diplomats

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry held a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of Kamal Kharazi, a Leader’s advisor, and the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The event brought together former and current foreign ministers as well as senior diplomats, all paying tribute to the legacy of the two martyred leaders.

In his address, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reflected on the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the gathering. "On the day of my inauguration as minister, I said that I could already envision my own farewell ceremony," Araghchi stated. "Little did I imagine that within seventy days, we would be gathered to honor two martyred ministers."

Describing the late Kamal Kharazi, Araghchi said, "He was 'Mr. Kamal' a man who rarely laughed but was deeply ethical, humble, and serious. I believe he had reached the pinnacle of humanity." He added that both he and Amir-Abdollahian were apprentices of Kharazi and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati.

Speaking of Amir-Abdollahian, Araghchi noted, "He was the epitome of ethics and commitment. He greeted everyone with a warm smile at the ministry's entrance."

Araghchi also reflected on the recent 40-day war against Iran, describing it as a real test of resilience. "Not a single one of our diplomats sought refuge or resigned. American officials have admitted that Iran won the public diplomacy war."

Emphasizing Iran's strategic approach, Araghchi declared: "We fight wherever necessary, and we negotiate wherever necessary. We are fully coordinated. If national interests require it, we will sit at the negotiating table with strength. And if the situation changed, we would sit behind missile launchers."

The event also had other speakers, and they were former foreign ministers.

Former Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki described Kharazi as a figure of "prudence, patience, and deep thought" and called Amir-Abdollahian "an active person of the Islamic Republic's diplomacy."

Ali Akbar Salehi, former foreign minister and head of the Iranology Foundation, said both martyrs shared "sincere service" to Iran. He added, "Their martyrdom is a great loss, but their path and thought will remain eternal."

Mohammad Javad Zarif, another former foreign minister, stated, "The era of 'hit and run' is over. Iran, relying on its people and its own strength, has proven that any aggression is doomed to failure."