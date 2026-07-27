Hojjatoleslam Qomi vows Iran will avenge the martyred Leader as media figures honor his legacy

TEHRAN — Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, has reiterated that the Iranian nation and freedom-loving people around the world will inevitably avenge the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at a commemoration gathering held at a cultural center in Tehran on Sunday, Hojjatoleslam Qomi addressed a prominent assembly of press activists, and media figures gathered to honor the late Leader's enduring legacy. Delivering a resolute address, Qomi proclaimed, "The world must know that we will never let the blood of the martyred Leader go unavenged."

Praising the profound strategic vision of Ayatollah Khamenei regarding soft power, public enlightenment, and communication, Qomi described the martyred Leader as a master strategist who spent decades deciphering and counteracting the intricate propaganda tactics of the arrogant global powers over 250 years of modern history. He stressed that Ayatollah Khamenei offered a transformative perspective on contemporary geopolitical struggle, recognizing media not merely as an instrument for news transmission, but as the primary battlefield for defeating the enemy’s soft war and securing the hearts and minds of the global public.

Throughout his decades guiding the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei consistently emphasized the media front as a cornerstone of national security and cultural defense.

The beloved Leader achieved the lofty station of martyrdom on February 28 following aggressive joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeting his office and compound in Tehran—a criminal assault that also took the lives of several family members and military officials. In the aftermath of the cowardly attack, millions of grief-stricken yet defiant citizens poured into the streets of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and cities across the country to attend his funeral in July. Holding portraits of their revered Leader, the massive crowds unified in condemnation of the aggressors, echoing the sacred call for swift, decisive, and uncompromising retribution.

