Iranian cyclist Mirbagheri aims medal at Nagoya

TEHRAN - Arash Mirbagheri, Iranian cycling at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, is hoping to return home with a medal.

Mirbagheri, who rides for Spor Toto Cycling Team in Turkey, is currently based in Turkey and continuing his training there.

Speaking about his preparations for the Asian Games, Mirbagheri told Tehran Times: “I’m in Turkey at the moment, and I have six events ahead of me before the start of the Asian Games. Fortunately, this competition schedule will help me arrive in Nagoya in peak physical condition.

“My competitions with Spor Toto will finish 20 days before the Games, and I will return to Iran. Those 20 days will give me the perfect opportunity to focus on specialized training for the time trial and make sure I’m fully prepared for Nagoya.

“My Belgian coach is very pleased with my performance, and I’m also very confident that I can make it onto the podium and return home with a medal.”

Mirbagheri also criticized Iran’s inadequate cycling infrastructure, saying the track around the Azadi Sports Complex is not suitable for training.

“The track is uneven and has a lot of bumps. These conditions can damage our bikes and disrupt the rhythm of our training. Nevertheless, I will do everything I can to return home with a medal.”