Iran-Malaysia relations advance through higher education cooperation

TEHRAN- On Tuesday, August 18, Muhammad Hamizam Kamaruzaman, the chargé d'affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran, met Abbas Qanbari Baghestan, the deputy head of the Students Affairs Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, to explore ways to promote higher education cooperation to further advance bilateral relations.

Amiruddin Zaidi, the third secretary of the embassy, was also present in the meeting.

Building on this momentum in academic diplomacy, Malaysia continues to deepen its longstanding partnership with Iran through its flagship Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP), which has been operating in Iran for years. On November 29, the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran hosted its annual dinner reunion for MTCP alumni, bringing together Iranian professionals from academia, government, and industry who have completed the program.

Ambassador Khairi bin Omar, who led the gathering, emphasized that MTCP—established in 1980—has welcomed over 70 Iranian participants since 2002, offering training in technology, economics, agriculture, and other critical fields. In his address, the Ambassador described the alumni as "Friends of Malaysia" and urged them to serve as advocates for stronger bilateral ties, while reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to sharing technical expertise and building a lasting global community of leaders. Attendees praised the evening as highly productive and inspiring, with Ambassador Omar reiterating that the embassy remains open to alumni ideas for advancing mutual prosperity. The MTCP, he noted, is more than a training course—it is the foundation of a lifelong partnership that continues to enrich both nations' policy frameworks and professional networks. As Malaysia seeks to elevate relations with Iran, the alumni network is viewed as a key bridge for unlocking even deeper cooperation in the years ahead.