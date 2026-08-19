Tehran hosting international exhibition of construction

TEHRAN- Over 600 domestic and foreign companies participated in the 26th International Exhibition of the Construction Industry at the permanent venue of Tehran International Exhibitions.

According to IRNA, the 26th International Exhibition of the Construction Industry is running during August 18-21 in various sectors, including building materials, equipment and machinery, doors and windows, elevators and escalators, mechanical and electrical installations, smart systems, safety equipment, architecture and modern designs, and knowledge-based products. The exhibition is being held in 20 halls and part of the open spaces of Tehran International Exhibition Center, organized by the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives.

Private sector must participate in decision-making for construction industry: minister

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, emphasizing the role of the private sector in boosting the construction industry, stated that the government should not replace the private sector and the people in construction. Instead, it should remove obstacles, facilitate processes, and support existing capacities to pave the way for the development of construction and increased public access to housing.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, speaking on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 26th Construction Industry Exhibition, added that over the past months, her ministry has held extensive consultations with private sector activists, including all segments involved in construction, investment, development, contracting, mass housing, and all related chains of the construction industry.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development emphasized that the private sector is not merely an executor but must participate in decision-making and policymaking.

Sadegh continued that one of the most important outcomes of the ongoing meetings with activists and elites of the construction industry was the establishment of a task force for removing production barriers with maximum participation of the private sector. This task force has been formed under the Supreme Housing Council and, with the emphasis of the First Vice President, has been examining issues in the construction sector, particularly housing.

The Minister stated that the conclusions of these reviews will be presented at the first session of the Supreme Housing Council, adding that the country's special conditions, sanctions, and war have exacerbated some problems, but administrative inefficiencies have nothing to do with war or sanctions, and the ministry's utmost effort is to reduce these inefficiencies.

She noted that issues such as insurance, taxes, tolls, facilities, the building permit issuance process, technical regulations, the rules of the Supreme Council of Urban Planning and Architecture, the regulations of the Deputy for Housing and Construction, and the National Building Regulations have been examined in the meetings held.

Amending regulations and facilitating construction

Sadegh stated that issues related to the National Engineering Organization and facilities that could reduce the time for issuing building permits have also been reviewed—issues that have long troubled the private sector and investors seeking to enter the housing sector.

She added that some issues related to cooperatives, mass construction, executors, and supervisors have been resolved through ongoing meetings and cooperation with the National Engineering Organization and the Deputy for Housing and Construction, and some guidelines have been revised and communicated.

The Minister further noted that some other problems, due to their cross-sectoral nature and being beyond the ministry's mandate, required coordination with other bodies, and such coordination has been carried out.

Referring to the country's energy consumption situation and the need to reform construction processes, Sadegh said that one of the most important issues being pursued is the industrialization of construction. "We have always talked about increasing production and the number of constructions, but we have spoken less about reducing costs. If we can reduce construction costs without compromising quality, production will also increase."

She reminded that industrialization has gained attention due to higher speed, lower cost, greater technical sophistication, and higher quality.

The Minister further emphasized that the issue is not just construction costs—operational and maintenance costs of buildings must also be reduced. This matter is being pursued with the cooperation of the private sector and the National Engineering Organization nationwide.

Sadegh then referred to measures taken with the help of the Civil Committee of the parliament for the development of professional leasing, stating that when discussing housing construction and applicants, we should not only consider outright ownership. Given the differences in affordability and needs across provinces and cities, meeting the housing needs of all people is not possible solely through ownership.

She noted that governments have been involved in supportive housing construction for years, and the extent of access for real applicants—including the first to fourth income deciles and young couples—to housing has been examined. Therefore, leasing and professional leasing can address a significant portion of the need for quality housing.

The Minister added that part of this relates to rental supportive housing, and another part to facilitating construction by mass builders, developers, and investors to build housing suited to the capacity of various segments of society, including the middle class.

Sadegh continued that numerous meetings have been held with mass builders, contractors, and developers to facilitate processes within the ministry's mandate. Utilizing the capacity of deteriorated urban textures and urban regeneration with the help of the private sector for the development of professional leasing is also being pursued.

She identified market rental regulation as another important issue, saying that at times of inflationary spikes—which may be caused by factors other than the housing and construction sector—appropriate regulation should be carried out through the development of professional leasing, and the private sector and municipalities can be of great help in this area.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to the President's emphasis on the role of the private sector, said that the government's approach is not to replace the private sector. In housing and construction, the government should not step in to build in place of the people and the private sector.

Sadegh added that the government must recognize and support capacities and remove obstacles, and the issues raised ultimately return to removing barriers, supporting, and facilitating processes.

Iran has high capacity in technical and engineering services

Referring to the presence of representatives from various countries at the 26th Construction Industry Exhibition, she said that the region we live in is in dire need of Iran's strong capacities in infrastructure, materials, equipment, and most importantly, technical and engineering services.

The member of the 14th government's cabinet stated that the 26th Construction Industry Exhibition is not just a place to showcase capabilities, but a dialogue platform for developing maximum interactions among countries.

She added that as the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, who participates in joint economic committees with neighboring countries, she has emphasized Iran's capacity in technical and engineering services in these meetings, and in recent trips, private sector activists have been accompanied.

The Minister expressed gratitude to private sector activists, engineers, and Iranian contractors, stating that Iran's engineering and construction capability is such that the world is in awe—to the extent that when a bridge is damaged, Iran's rich engineering knowledge can rebuild it within hours.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, stated in a message to the exhibition that the Tehran Construction Industry Exhibition helps elevate the construction industry in Iran and the region and will lead to the development of construction projects and related equipment.

The message added that the 26th Tehran International Construction Industry Exhibition is a suitable opportunity for construction industry activists to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies, modern construction methods, new building materials, building smartification equipment, mechanical and electrical systems, and specialized engineering services.

Dehghan Dehnavi's message noted that this exhibition is one of the largest in the West Asia and the largest in the country in this field, hosting domestic and foreign visitors every year. Not only do domestic companies have the opportunity to participate, but companies from various countries around the world are also present.

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization added that the Tehran Construction Industry Exhibition helps elevate the construction industry in Iran and the region and will lead to the development of construction projects and related equipment. Companies can introduce their products to new markets and explore the potential for cooperation with foreign companies.

Dehghan Dehnavi added that Iran's construction industry market, due to domestic needs, has high potential for presence and will expand the market for knowledge-based companies. The exhibition aims to introduce the latest achievements, modern technologies, products, and services related to the construction industry and will host manufacturing companies, builders, engineers, architects, consulting engineering firms, and activists in the fields of installations, building materials, and construction equipment.

Another part of the message stated that in recent decades, significant efforts have been made to develop the export of construction products and materials in the country. Iran, with its rich resources of raw materials, cheap energy, low-cost labor, and high quality of manufactured products, has achieved a significant competitive advantage in global markets. Neighboring countries such as Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan are the largest importers of Iranian building materials, accounting for several million dollars of Iran's exports; this has particular appeal due to geographical proximity, low transportation costs, and favorable customs tariffs in these markets. Also, in the field of steel structures, Iran, with its production of high-quality and competitive steel, has the capacity to export at least one million tons per year, which can bring significant foreign currency revenue to the country.

Dehghan Dehnavi continued that the export of building materials, given its vast potential, can become one of the main sources of foreign currency earnings and a key driver of Iran's economic growth, but this path is not without challenges. Structural barriers and external problems continue to hinder its growth. To turn this opportunity into a major success, we need effective cooperation between the government, trade institutions, and exporters. Additionally, compliance with domestic and international legal requirements is essential for taking steps along this path.

MA