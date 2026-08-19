Golshadnezhad no longer Iran’s flag-bearer for 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Atousa Golshadnezhad, Iran’s world and Asian karate champion, has withdrawn from her role as flag-bearer for Iran at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Golshadnezhad and kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali had previously been selected to lead the Iranian delegation at the opening ceremony.

However, Golshadnezhad decided to step down due to the long distance between the opening ceremony venue and the athletes’ accommodation, as well as the fact that she is scheduled to compete just two days after the ceremony.

Her replacement is expected to be announced soon, with world wushu champion Zahra Kiani, a gold medalist in taolu, reportedly emerging as the leading candidate.