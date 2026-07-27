Israeli soldiers raid 20 towns and villages in the West Bank

Israeli soldiers have intensified their offensive in the occupied West Bank and East Quds, raiding at least 20 towns and villages as well as a United Nations facility, demolishing homes and arresting dozens of Palestinians, as Arab states condemned escalating settler attacks against Palestinians and their property.

Soldiers fired tear gas and detained staff at a vocational training center run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Quds, on Monday, the Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement.

After storming the center, soldiers held teaching and administrative staff in one of its halls, and climbed onto the roof of the camp’s local committee building.

The Israeli occupation army had swept into Qalandia overnight, deploying across several neighborhoods and firing tear gas and stun grenades, which sparked a fire, the governorate said.

Reporting from the scene near Ramallah, Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said Israeli forces entered without notifying the agency, where 45 staff and around 80 students were present for summer training.

“They’ve all been told to step aside while the Israeli forces continued firing tear gas,” she said.

Ibrahim said the center – the only vocational facility serving refugees in the area – is one of several UNRWA sites under threat.

“The Israeli forces do not hide their intention to target UNRWA facilities,” she said, adding that Palestinians see the agency’s work as “a reminder of the Palestinian right of return” that Israel wants to erase.

The raid came about six weeks after the governorate warned of an Israeli plan to demolish the Qalandia training center. Israel has already banned UNRWA from operating in occupied East Jerusalem and demolished agency buildings there.