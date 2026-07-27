Hilaj Theater to host loose adaptation of Peter Weiss’s “The Invitation”

TEHRAN – A loose adaptation of the play “The Invitation” by German playwright Peter Weiss will go on stage at Hilaj Theater in Tehran from August 5.

Written in 1965, “The Investigation” depicts the Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials of 1963–1965. Weiss was an observer at the trials and developed the play partially from the reports of Bernd Naumann.

Dramatized and directed by Mahmoudreza Rahimi, this work offers a fresh perspective on one of the most significant plays of documentary theater, narrating the relationship between war, violence, and human responsibility in the heart of one of the 20th century’s most harrowing tragedies, ILNA reported.

In this personal and free adaptation of “The Investigation,” Rahimi seeks to redefine the phenomenon of war and the human condition within it.

The cast includes Elham Ebni, Javad Sedaghat, Seyed Mojtaba Tabatabaei Basir, Hossein Ghareh, Soheil Mahzoun, Farideh Mirzaei, Sahel Nahavandi, Yazdan Afshani, and Mehdi Rasouli, among others.

A production of the Newsha Theater Group, the play will remain on stage through August 27 at Hilaj Theater, located at No. 22, Samandarian (Mohajer) Alley, Iranshahr St., Karimkhan Ave.

SS/SAB

