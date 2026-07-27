Yemen fires drones at Saudi oil transport facilities

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement announced on Sunday that it had fired drones at targets in Saudi Arabia used for the supply and transport of crude oil in the country’s East.

“With God's grace, a number of sensitive targets and points related to the supply and transportation of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu were targeted using several drones. This operation was carried out in response to the violation of Yemeni airspace by drones belonging to the Saudi enemy," the movement said in a statement.

However, earlier in the day, the Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, claimed the kingdom was attacked by drones launched by what he called “Iran-backed militias in Iraq.”