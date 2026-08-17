Genevieve Mackenzie’s storybook about children with ADHD available in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “The Mystery Behind the Shenzhen Nongke Orchid” by Genevieve Mackenzie has been released in the Iranian book market.

Translated by Zeinab Naderi, the book has been brought out by Soroush Publications in 104 pages, Mehr reported.

“The Mystery Behind the Shenzhen Nongke Orchid” follows the story of a boy, Nicolai, who deeply desires friendships, despite the fact that his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) creates obstacles in establishing friendships. But Nicolai excels at Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and has one friend, Sarah. She acts as a friendship coach throughout identifying the thief who stole the orchid. Nicolai uses MMA in the face of ADHD and successfully works together with Sarah to solve the mystery and develop new friendships.

Genevieve Mackenzie completed her doctorate in Developmental Psychology and Education in the Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development (AP&HD) at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto.

Her thesis centered on ADHD and reading comprehension among adolescents, but has published articles centering on Abnormal, Educational, Developmental, and Cognitive Psychology. She has authored several peer-reviewed articles in her field and is also the author of another children's book, “Breaking the Code”.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and emotional dysregulation that are excessive and pervasive, impairing in multiple contexts, and developmentally inappropriate. ADHD symptoms arise from executive dysfunction.

Impairments resulting from deficits in self-regulation such as time management, cognitive inhibition, task initiation, and sustained attention can include poor professional performance, relationship difficulties, and numerous health risks, collectively predisposing to a diminished quality of life and a reduction in life expectancy. It is associated with other mental disorders as well as non-psychiatric disorders, which can cause additional impairment.

The precise causes of ADHD are unknown in most individual cases. Meta-analyses have shown that the disorder is primarily genetic, with a heritability rate of 70–80%, where risk factors are highly cumulative. The environmental risks are not related to social or familial factors; they exert their effects very early in life, in the prenatal or early postnatal period. However, in rare cases, ADHD can be caused by a single event, including traumatic brain injury, exposure to biohazards during pregnancy, or a major genetic mutation. As it is a neurodevelopmental disorder, there is no biologically distinct adult-onset ADHD except when ADHD occurs after traumatic brain injury.

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