Iran, Uzbekistan discuss expanding joint artistic cooperation

TEHRAN – In a meeting between the cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Uzbekistan, Hassan Safarkhani, and the president of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan, professor Akmal Nuriddinov, the two sides discussed expanding joint cooperation between the artistic institutions of the two countries.

The session was held at the Academy’s premises, aiming to strengthen and develop the cultural and artistic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan, ILNA reported.

During the meeting, Nuriddinov emphasized the extensive capacities of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts and the Academy of Arts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated: “The development of institutional cooperation, the holding of in-person and virtual exhibitions, specialized and scientific meetings, the implementation of research projects, and providing the groundwork for direct communication between artists and art administrators of the two countries can lead to a more precise understanding of the real capacities of Iran and Uzbekistan in the fields of visual arts, handicrafts, and other branches of art.”

Referring to Iran’s historical and civilizational background and its distinguished standing in various artistic fields — including painting, calligraphy, architecture, and music —Nuriddinov also took note of the developments and valuable achievements of contemporary Iranian art, and regarded the new and growing capacities of Uzbek art as a suitable foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Pointing to the policies of the Uzbekistan government regarding the expansion of cultural relations with various countries, especially neighboring states, he assessed cooperation with the artists and artistic institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an important opportunity for the growth and flourishing of art in both countries. He expressed hope that he would travel to Iran in the near future and, while visiting artistic centers and collections, meet and hold discussions with the artists and art administrators of the country in person.

For his part, Safarkhani referred to the online exhibition of Nuriddinov’s works at the website of the Iranian Academy of Arts, held last month, as a turning point in the process of initiating and deepening artistic cooperation between the two countries, and proposed that the works of two to three prominent artists introduced by the Iranian Academy of Arts also be exhibited in Uzbekistan in the format of a virtual exhibition.

This proposal was welcomed by the President of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts, and it was decided that the details of the artists and the selection of their works would be provided to the Academy in the shortest possible time, so that the necessary measures could be taken to hold the virtual exhibition of Iranian artists.

In another part of the meeting, the cultural attaché of Iran in Uzbekistan emphasized the necessity of drafting and signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts and the Iranian Academy of Arts.

He listed the proposed areas of cooperation as including the joint holding of art exhibitions, scientific and cultural meetings, research projects and programs, the granting of study opportunities, educational cooperation, participation in regional and international art events, and other areas of mutual interest.

Accordingly, it was decided that the draft memorandum of understanding would be prepared by the Iranian side and provided to the President of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts, so that after review, revision, and the incorporation of the Uzbek side’s considerations, the final text would be ready to be signed by the heads of the two institutions.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides, emphasizing the deep historical, civilizational, and cultural commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan, regarded the expansion of exchanges among artists, professors, researchers, and cultural and artistic administrators of the two countries as a fundamental necessity for deepening bilateral relations.

Emphasis was also placed on continuing communication between the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts and the Iranian Academy of Arts, and on transforming existing capacities into operational and joint programs.

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