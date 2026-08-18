Gol Gohar discover rivals at AFC Champions League Two 2026/27

TEHRAN - The 32-strong cast for the AFC Champions League Two 2026/27 discovered their opponents following the Group Stage Draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The 22nd edition of Asia’s second-tier men’s competition will kick off its thrilling group battles - to be played in a home-and-away round-robin format - on September 15.

Gol Gohar Sirjan are drawn in Group B along with Al Jazira Club (UAE), Al Muharraq SC (BHR) and FC Arkadag (TKM).

The Group Stage is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 9, 2026 before moving into the Round of 16 between February 9 and 18, 2027. The Quarter-finals and Semi-finals are set for March 2-18 and April 6-14 respectively, with the Final penciled in for May 15, 2027.

Draw Result

Group A: Al Wahda FC (UAE), PFC Nasaf (UZB), Kuwait SC (KUW), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group B: Al Jazira Club (UAE), Gol Gohar Sirjan SC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), FC Arkadag (TKM)

Group C: Al Taawoun FC (KSA), Al Rayyan SC (QAT), Al Faisaly (JOR), Al Nahda Club (OMA)

Group D: Al Hussein (JOR), Al Shorta (IRQ), Al Seeb Club (OMA), East Bengal FC (IND)

Group E: FC Seoul (KOR), Melbourne Victory FC (AUS), The Cong - Viettel FC (VIE), Persib Bandung (IDN)/Manila Digger (PHI)

Group F: Adelaide United (AUS), BG Pathum United (THA), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Tai Po FC (HKG)

Group G: FC Machida Zelvia (JPN), Shanghai Shenhua FC (CHN), Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC (CAM), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)

Group H: Gangwon FC (KOR), Kuching City FC (MAS), Kitchee SC (HKG), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM)