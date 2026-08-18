Genetic map for endangered species being developed

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) is developing a genetic map of endangered wildlife species to increase their chance of survival, create a breeding plan, manage their population, and address the risks facing them in their natural habitats.

Effective conservation of endangered species is almost unattainable without a precise understanding of population genetics. To this end, genetic and molecular studies of key wildlife species in the country have been put on the agenda, ensuring that management decisions are based on accurate scientific data, IRNA quoted the head of the National Museum of Natural History and Genetic Resources, Leila Ezzeddinlou, as saying.

Preserving genetic diversity within and between populations, preventing declines in effective population size, avoiding inbreeding and genetic erosion, conserving genes adapted to diverse environmental conditions, and providing genetic resources for species restoration, propagation, and introduction or reintroduction programs are among primary objectives of these studies, she added.

Referring to three research agreements signed between the DOE, the College of Agricultural and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran, and Gorgan University, the official said that as part of the cooperation, a project is underway to investigate the genomic diversity and phylogeny of Levant viper and Latifi’s viper populations, employing conservation and therapeutic approaches based on genomic markers.

Moreover, the development of genetic profiles and maps for the Asiatic cheetahs, black bear, and Persian yellow deer, as keystone and threatened species, has kicked off.

The other part of the agreements focuses on the assessment of genetic variation, inbreeding, and kinship relationships within the Persian zebra population, which is being conducted in collaboration with Yazd’s provincial DOE department. The initiative plays a key role in managing small populations and preventing the loss of genetic biodiversity, she highlighted.

From accelerated extinction to successful revival of species

Despite worrisome facts about the speed at which species are disappearing, there has been good news of endangered species making a comeback, highlighting the role of conservation efforts in preventing extinction and helping vulnerable wildlife recover.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, about 154 vertebrate animal species, and around 25 percent of plant species in the country are at risk of extinction, with 117 species being classified as critically endangered in the national list. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, great bustard, and yellow deer are among animals that are in danger of extinction.

Among extinct animals, the Hyrcanian tiger and Persian lion are the two feline species that have disappeared forever in the country. Fortunately, Persian zebra and Persian yellow deer are examples of successful conservation efforts where scientific measures and local community participation have resulted in the species' recovery, doe.ir quoted Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the DOE, as saying.

Referring to successful recovery stories of species in Iran, Zohrabi noted that for years, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 65 years ago, some yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer.

Their conservation program commenced immediately by breeding them in captivity and transferring them to natural habitats for better reproduction, Zohrabi noted.

The birth of the first Persian yellow deer in the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, in Karkheh National Park, southwestern Khuzestan province, has raised hopes for the revival of this unique animal species.

The Persian zebra is a subspecies of onager, which is critically in danger of extinction. With the birth of a foal in Yazd province, the current population of Persian zebra is estimated to be more than 50, indicating improved habitat conditions and effective conservation management of the endangered animal.