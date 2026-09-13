Iranian director to stage reading of Edward Albee’s “A Delicate Balance”

TEHRAN- Iranian director Ariou Raqeb Kiani plans to stage a reading performance of the prominent American playwright Edward Albee’s play “A Delicate Balance” at Iran Art Boutique in Tehran on Friday.

The performance will be held by a cast composed of Zahra Ansarifard, Mohammad Soltani, Aynaz Kakavand, Mahrou Zabihi, Alireza Shayani and Sepideh Dehqan.

“A Delicate Balance” is a three-act play written in 1965–1966 and first premiered in 1966. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1967, becoming the first of three Pulitzer Prizes awarded to Albee during his career. Set primarily in the home of an affluent suburban couple, the play explores family tensions, emotional isolation, fear, marriage and the fragile arrangements people create to maintain a sense of stability.

The story centers on Agnes and Tobias, an upper-middle-class couple in their late 50s, whose apparently comfortable life is unsettled by the presence of Agnes’s witty but alcoholic sister, Claire, who has become a permanent guest in their home. Agnes frequently reflects on the possibility of losing her mind and on the difficulty of maintaining order in a household where everyone carries emotional wounds and unspoken resentments. Tobias, meanwhile, remains haunted by the death of the couple’s young son years earlier, an event that continues to affect his marriage and relationship with his wife.

The family’s uneasy routine is disrupted when Agnes and Tobias’s longtime friends, Harry and Edna, unexpectedly arrive at their home. The couple, who are also empty nesters, are frightened by an unnamed and seemingly inexplicable terror. Unable to explain exactly what they are afraid of, they ask Agnes and Tobias if they can stay with them. Their arrival creates an immediate conflict, particularly because Tobias and Agnes’s daughter Julia is returning home after the collapse of her fourth marriage.

Julia, 36, is bitter and frustrated when she discovers that Harry and Edna have taken over her former bedroom. Already resentful of her parents and deeply dissatisfied with her life, she becomes increasingly hostile toward the unexpected guests. Her anger exposes long-standing tensions within the family, while Claire’s drinking and sharp observations add another layer of discomfort to the household.

As Harry and Edna settle in, the question of whether they should remain becomes increasingly difficult to avoid. Julia insists that they leave, while Edna argues that she and Harry have a right to stay because of their close friendship with Agnes and Tobias. The conflict reaches a disturbing point when Julia returns carrying a gun and demands that the couple leave. Despite this, Edna insists that they belong in the house and are prepared to remain there if necessary.

The family members gradually confront the reasons behind Harry and Edna’s arrival and their own complicated relationships. Agnes recalls the death of her son and the painful decision Tobias once made to prevent another pregnancy. Suspicions about Tobias’s past infidelity also emerge, revealing how much unresolved pain lies beneath the family’s carefully maintained surface.

After a sleepless night, Tobias finally confronts Harry about the situation. Harry admits that if the circumstances were reversed, he and Edna might not accept Agnes and Tobias into their own home, despite their friendship. Tobias acknowledges that he does not truly want them to stay, but feels that, as friends, they have a right to be there. Eventually, Harry and Tobias begin moving the couple’s suitcases back to their car.

The play closes with Agnes reflecting on the fragile balance that governs their lives. Her thoughts suggest that darkness, fear and emotional instability are unavoidable parts of human existence, while daylight represents the temporary return of order. Albee leaves the characters—and the audience—suspended between these opposing forces, emphasizing how easily the delicate structures of family and social relationships can be disrupted.

SAB/

