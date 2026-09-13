Iran court hears lawsuit by nearly 353,000 Iranians over crimes during 12-day war

TEHRAN — Iran’s Judiciary on Sunday held the first hearing in a case seeking compensation for damages caused by the United States and Israel during the 12-day war against Iran in June last year, IRNA reported.

The hearing was held at Branch 55 of Tehran’s International Court, with Judge Hossein-Zadeh presiding. The case was filed on behalf of 352,983 Iranian plaintiffs seeking compensation for moral damages resulting from an unlawful violation of Iran’s territorial integrity.

Hossein-Zadeh said the court considers itself legally competent to hear the case, citing several Iranian laws, including constitutional provisions guaranteeing citizens’ right to seek justice and legislation concerning claims against foreign governments and compensation for damages caused by US actions.

He said the case concerns injuries and harm suffered by Iranian citizens following attacks by Israel and the US during the 12-day conflict and subsequent actions against Iran.

Lawyer Hamid Reza Mohammadi said those responsible for war crimes must be held accountable through both international and domestic legal mechanisms.

