Iran ready to confront any new war, defense chief says

TEHRAN — Iran is fully prepared to confront any new threat or military conflict, caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza said on Sunday, stressing that the country’s defense capabilities have become significantly more advanced and powerful than during previous confrontations.

Ebn al-Reza said some US officials had mistakenly assumed that repeated threats and warnings could alter Iran’s resolve or intimidate the Islamic Republic.

“They are seriously mistaken,” he said, stressing that Iran cannot be dealt with through threats.

The Iranian defense chief said many of the threats directed at Iran amount to political messaging rather than statements backed by genuine military capabilities, arguing that Tehran’s response is based on its own assessment of threats and its independent defense capabilities.

He stressed that Iran has never posed, and will never pose, a threat to neighboring or regional countries, saying Tehran has consistently sought to distinguish between friends and adversaries through prudence and 'a wise and calculated approach to regional security.'

Ebn al-Reza said that should another war occur, Iran would enter the confrontation from a considerably stronger technological position than in previous conflicts.

He noted that the military and defense capabilities occasionally displayed publicly represent only a fraction of the country’s overall defense and industrial potential.

“This is only a small part of our capabilities,” he said, indicating that Iran’s defense industries would continue developing their technological and production capacities.

The remarks underscore Iran’s longstanding emphasis on self-reliance in the defense sector, particularly the development of domestically produced military equipment and technologies amid restrictions on access to foreign arms and defense markets.

The defense minister said Iran’s preparedness was not based solely on military hardware, but also on an independent strategic approach and the country’s ability to develop and sustain its own defense requirements.

Ebn al-Reza reiterated that Iran maintains “full readiness” to confront any threat and emphasized that the country’s security does not depend on external guarantees.

The Islamic Republic, he said, relies on its own political will, defense capabilities and domestic industrial capacities to protect its national security and interests.

His comments come amid heightened regional tensions and repeated warnings of potential military confrontation involving Iran. Against this backdrop, Tehran has repeatedly stressed that its defense posture is intended to strengthen deterrence and prevent conflict, while maintaining that regional security should be based on the capabilities and cooperation of countries in the region.

For Iran, the continued expansion of domestic defense capabilities is therefore presented not only as a military objective but also as a strategic component of national resilience and the country’s ability to respond independently to external pressure.