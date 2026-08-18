Bam Khatoon start AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27 on high

TEHRAN - Bam Khatoon put on a commanding performance to beat Tajikistan’s FC CSKA Dushanbe 3-0 in their AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27 Preliminary Stage clash on Monday.

Iran side took a two-goal lead in the first half and wrapped up the match after keeping a resurgent Dushanbe in check to get their Group E campaign off to a confident start.

Striker Sara Didar gave Bam Khatoon the upper hand in the ninth minute when she picked up a cross from Fatemeh Shaban on the right and half-volleyed past a hesitant Ayishatu Simpson in goal.



The Dushanbe keeper, however, pulled off a fine save from a Shaban free-kick in the 19th minute while Cecilia Nyama tested custodian Raha Yazdani moments later at the other end with a close-range effort that lacked power.

Simpson palmed away a stinging effort by Roujin Tamrian in the 32nd minute but failed to prevent Maryam Dini - who latched on to Shaban’s cross - from steering a point-blank header into the back of the net five minutes later.

Dushanbe, the first women’s club from Tajikistan to compete in an AFC tournament, trooped out a more determined side after the break as Erika Ackon forced Yazdani into a full-length save in the 54th minute and Ruziguli Hasan saw her header cleared on the line minutes later.

The six-time Tajikistan champions, nonetheless, were unable to repel Bam Khatoon’s pressing and were punished in the 71st minute when Didar broke free of the defence and headed home from close range following a corner.



Simpson managed to keep the scoreline respectable with several crucial saves as Bam Khatoon closed the match on a high note, the-afc.com reported.



Bam Khatoon will meet Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club on Thursday while Dushanbe will look to improve on their performance against Jordan’s Etihad Club.