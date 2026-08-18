Knowledge-based firms to attend Russia’s MIMS Automobility expo

TEHRAN - A delegation comprising representatives of Iranian knowledge-based companies will travel to Russia to attend the International Trade Fair for Automotive Production, Aftermarket and Service Industry, known as MIMS Automobility.

The event is one of the largest and most prestigious specialized exhibitions in Russia and the Eurasian region, showcasing automotive parts and spare parts, equipment for vehicle repair and maintenance, and after-sales services, IRNA reported.

The 30th edition of the MIMS Automobility will be held from August 25 to 28 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg.

This exhibition is one of the important events of the automotive and auto parts industry in this country and is recognized as an opportunity for companies, manufacturers and distributors of auto parts and the automotive industry in Russia and the surrounding regions to display products, business communication and introduce innovations.

Power equipment (engine, gearbox and exhaust); car chassis (axle, steering wheel, brakes, wheel, vibration damper); body (metal parts, roof system, window, frame and bumpers); standardization parts (seat belt components, bolts and safety components, seals, air bags, rollers); interior components (seats, upholstery, heater, air conditioning, internal filters, electrical parts); alternate and main components of the driving system (hybrid, electric motor, natural gas, liquid gas), and charging equipment (inlet, cable, connector) are some of the main topics of the exhibition in the components and parts sector.

Motor electronics (battery, control parts, control system for automatic driving system, bus systems); vehicle light systems (overhead lights, daytime running lights, lights); electrical system (cables, wires and sensors); driver assistance system and vehicle safety (air bag box, camera system, odometer systems); and electronics of comfort and convenience parts (automatic air conditioning, head of seats, electric seat adjustment system, keyless movement system, control system) are some of the main topics of the exhibition in the electronics and systems sector.