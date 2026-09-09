New WHO envoy meets foreign minister at start of mission
September 9, 2026 - 16:9
John Jabbour, the newly appointed representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday at the start of his mission, presenting his credentials and formally beginning his diplomatic duties in Tehran.
Jabbour is a senior public health practitioner specialized in epidemiology, with experience in global health governance, health security, and emergency preparedness and response.
Photo: ISNA
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